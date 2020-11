MP: Man kills 3 with tractor in Hoshangabad, surrenders

A man allegedly ranover three people with his tractor in a village in Seoni Malwatehsil in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad district on Saturdayand then surrendered before police, an official said

Seoni Malwa police station in charge Akash Sharma saidAnwar Singh Yaduwanshi mowed down Rajendra Yaduwanshi (40),Kunwar Yaduwanshi (35) and Ayush Yaduwanshi (10) in Ipavillage, some 72 kilometres from the district headquarters

"The incident seems to be the fallout of a propertydispute. The accused has surrendered and has been charged withmurder. Further probe is underway," he added.