A 26-year-old Dalit man was found hanging from a tree on Saturday at Manfora village under Jansath police station limits here, police said. According to SHO Deepak Chaturvedi, the body identified as that of Vikram was brought down and sent for a post-mortem. Police are investigating whether the Dalit man was murdered or he had died by suicide.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-11-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 19:45 IST
Dalit man found hanging in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 26-year-old Dalit man was found hanging from a tree on Saturday at Manfora village under Jansath police station limits here, police said. According to SHO Deepak Chaturvedi, the body identified as that of Vikram was brought down and sent for a post-mortem.

Police are investigating whether the Dalit man was murdered or he had died by suicide. The SHO said they are awaiting the autopsy report. According to the family of the deceased, Vikram was working as a labourer under one farmer Gulbir and had ben missing for a day when he was found dead.

