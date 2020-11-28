CM Sawant invites Prez for Goa Liberation Day celebration

CM Sawant invites Prez for Goa Liberation Day celebrationPTI | Panaji | Updated: 28-11-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 20:22 IST
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday met President Ram Nath Kovind and invited him to attend the Goa Liberation Day celebration on December 19
The Goa government on Friday announced a year-long program to celebrate 60th year of the state's liberation from Portuguese rule
"Called on the Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, in New Delhi today. Extended a warm invitation to #PresidentKovind for the 59th Goa Liberation Day celebration, as we embark upon a new chapter to promote Goa'scultural heritage on the national and global stage," he tweeted.
