CM Sawant invites Prez for Goa Liberation Day celebration

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday met President Ram Nath Kovind and invited him to attend the Goa Liberation Day celebration on December 19

The Goa government on Friday announced a year-long program to celebrate 60th year of the state's liberation from Portuguese rule

"Called on the Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, in New Delhi today. Extended a warm invitation to #PresidentKovind for the 59th Goa Liberation Day celebration, as we embark upon a new chapter to promote Goa'scultural heritage on the national and global stage," he tweeted.