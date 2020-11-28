Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Vicious' media campaign against me in Delhi riots case: Umar Khalid alleges before court

Khalid, JNU student Sharjeel Imam and Faizan Khan have been chargesheeted for offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, sedition, criminal conspiracy. The court had on November 24 taken cognisance of the supplementary chargesheet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 21:22 IST
'Vicious' media campaign against me in Delhi riots case: Umar Khalid alleges before court

Former JNU student leader Umar Kahlid alleged before a Delhi court on Saturday that there has been a “vicious” media campaign against him in various newspapers and on TV channels about his alleged role in the north east Delhi riots. The media platforms were reporting about him on the basis of the supplementary chargesheet filed in a case pertaining to the February riots, even though Khalid did not have a copy of the chargesheet and cannot defend himself in the alleged “media trial” or understand the narrative being built, the application filed by his counsel said.

The application further sought that a soft copy of the chargesheet be provided to him on Saturday itself though the case was earlier fixed for hearing on December 2 for supply of copies to the accused in the matter. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat directed the court staff to provide the soft copy of the supplementary chargesheet to Khalid's counsel on Saturday.

During the hearing, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, appearing for the police, denied all the allegations raised by Khalid. Khalid, JNU student Sharjeel Imam and Faizan Khan have been chargesheeted for offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, sedition, criminal conspiracy.

The court had on November 24 taken cognisance of the supplementary chargesheet. While it had decided to proceed against them for the offences under the stringent UAPA, it did not take cognisance of the offences of sedition, criminal conspiracy and some other charges of the Indian Penal Code as the required sanctions were awaited. Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AG declines consent to initiate contempt against Bhushan, says he expressed regret for tweets on CJI

Attorney General KK Venugopal has declined consent for initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets in which he was critical of Chief Justice of India CJI S A Bobde being provided a special helicopter ...

Asaram's followers detained outside SII during PM's visit

Three followers of jailed self- styled godman Asaram were detained before they could stage a protest outside the Serum Institute of India SII near here on Saturday, the police said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the SII on Saturday a...

Protest against new security Law in Paris escalates into unrest

Paris France, November 28 ANISputnik A group of people in black attire have initiated unrest in the French capital during a peaceful demonstration against the draft law criminalizing the display of images of law enforcement officers, a Sput...

UK regulator set to approve COVID-19 vaccine next week - FT

Britain is set to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc next week and deliveries would begin within hours of the authorisation, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.The first immunisations using the BioNTe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020