Two charred to death as car falls into ditch, catches fire in UP's Bulandshahr

Two people were charred to death on Sunday morning after their car fell into a ditch near a village in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh and caught fire, police said. The accident took place on the B B Nagar Road near Karothi village in the Syana police station area, they said.

Prime facie it seems that the driver lost control of the vehicle, which then fell into the ditch and caught fire, station in-charge Jitendra Kumar Singh said. The victims are yet to be identified, he added.