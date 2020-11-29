Maha: Bank ATM gutted in fire in Thane; no casualty

An ATM centre of a nationalised bank has been gutted in a fire that broke out in the premises in Badlapur town of Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said on Sunday. No one was injured in the blaze that erupted at the ATM located at Kulgaon in Badlapur around 9.30 pm on Saturday, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

A fire engine from Badlapur was rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control around 10.15 pm, he said. The ATM centre was completely gutted in the fire, the official said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, he added..