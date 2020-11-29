Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai protesters challenge king's military command

Thai anti-government protesters challenged on Sunday King Maha Vajiralongkorn's personal control over some army units to condemn the military's role in politics. It was the latest open defiance of the king by protesters, who have broken taboos by criticising the monarchy in a country where it is officially revered under the constitution and laws to ban insulting it.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 29-11-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 15:31 IST
Thai protesters challenge king's military command
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Thai anti-government protesters challenged on Sunday King Maha Vajiralongkorn's personal control over some army units to condemn the military's role in politics.

It was the latest open defiance of the king by protesters, who have broken taboos by criticising the monarchy in a country where it is officially revered under the constitution and laws to ban insulting it. Hundreds of protesters gathered to march to the 11th Infantry Regiment, one of two units that were moved under the king's command in 2019.

"An army should belong to the people, not the king," Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak told reporters. "In a democratic system, the king is not responsible for directing command of the military." Protesters accuse the monarchy of enabling decades of military domination.

Parit is among several protest leaders who already face charges under lese majeste laws against insulting the monarchy after his speeches at previous rallies. Protests which began in July initially demanded the departure of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader, and a new constitution, but now also seek to curb the powers of the king.

At the barracks, an advance guard of protesters set about removing razor wire barricades. The foreign ministry said in a statement that the country adhered to the rule of law, but that the right to freedom of speech must keep within it.

"In every case where the law is violated, officials take action with strict adherence to the appropriate legal processes without discrimination," the ministry said. Prayuth has rejected protesters' demands that he quit along with their accusations that he engineered last year's election to keep power that he first took from an elected government in 2014.

The Royal Palace has made no comment since the protests began, but the king has said that despite their actions the protesters are loved "all the same".

TRENDING

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Is Prison Break Season 6 cancelled due to Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell’s decision?

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dave Prowse, actor who played Darth Vader, dies at 85

Dave Prowse, the British weightlifter-turned-actor who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died. He was 85. Prowse died Saturday after a short illness, his agent Thomas Bowington said Sunday.Born in Bristol, southwest ...

Screen time doesn't matter: Sara Ali Khan on doing comedies with Varun, Ranveer

More than her screen time, being a part of a good story is a priority for actor Sara Ali Khan, who says she is not in the film industry to compete with her co-stars. Khan, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made her debut wi...

Agitating farmers decide to stay put at Delhi borders

Farmers protesting against the Centres three farm laws on Sunday decided not to shift to the Burari ground in the national capital and stay put at the Delhi borders. Thousands of farmers continued to protest at the Singhu and Tikri borders ...

Centre treating protesting farmers like 'terrorists': Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Rauton Sunday said farmers protesting against the Centres new Agri laws are being treated as if they are terrorists, and it is sad that they are not being allowed to enter Delhi. The government should consider the farmer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020