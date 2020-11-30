Ethiopian state TV says 70 graves found town of Humera in Tigray region after conflict

Ethiopian state TV (ETV) said on Sunday that 70 graves, some individual and some mass, were found in the town of Humera in the restive Tigray region, the day after the government said its military operations were complete there. An ETV news reader announced the news as footage broadcast showed officials in military uniforms walking through a field in what the broadcaster said was the town of Humera. The news reader did not say who might have killed the people buried in the graves.

There was no immediate comment from the Ethiopian government or military. Claims from all sides have been difficult to verify as phone and internet links to Tigray have been down and access has been tightly controlled since fighting erupted on Nov. 4 between Ethiopian troops and rebellious Tigrayan forces.

