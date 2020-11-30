UP: 60-year-old dies of injuries sustained in clash

A 60-year-old man, who was beaten up in a clash between two sides over a land dispute, has died here, police said on Sunday. Circle Officer of Gauriganj Santosh Kumar Singh on Sunday said there was a land dispute between Suryalal (60) and his neighbour Mangal Kumar Maurya in Parvatpur village under Jamo police station area, and the division of land took place on Saturday itself. Suryalal succumbed to his injuries at the district hospital yesterday.

The deceased man's brother Radheyshyam said Suryalal was coming home to his house at around 7.30 pm on Saturday with vegetables, when he was attacked by his neighbour and others barely 100 metres from his house, and subsequently he died. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, police said, adding that a hunt is on for the accused.