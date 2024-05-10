Left Menu

Soccer-Bayer Leverkusen offer free tattoos to 'eternalise' winning season

Treble-chasing Bayer Leverkusen are offering their fans free club tattoos to commemorate their Bundesliga-title winning season and record unbeaten run, the champions said on Friday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-05-2024 18:36 IST
Treble-chasing Bayer Leverkusen are offering their fans free club tattoos to commemorate their Bundesliga-title winning season and record unbeaten run, the champions said on Friday. Xabi Alonso's team, undefeated across all competitions this season, reached the Europa League final after a 2-2 comeback draw against AS Roma on Thursday for a 4-2 aggregate win.

They stretched their unbeaten run this season to 49 matches across all competitions, surpassing Benfica's long-standing European record set from 1963 to 1965. "A special action at the end of a special season. Bayer 04 are offering fans... until the end of the season the opportunity to choose one of the many Bayer 04 tattoos for free," the club said in a statement.

"Book your appointment now to eternalise this unique season on your skin." After sealing their first ever Bundesliga title, Leverkusen are also through to the German Cup final where they will face Kaiserslautern in what could be a treble-winning season for the club.

