Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scotland's Sturgeon says she wants independence vote early in next parliament

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-11-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 13:33 IST
Scotland's Sturgeon says she wants independence vote early in next parliament

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday declined to rule out a new vote for Scottish independence next year, saying that she wanted to see a referendum held in the early part of the next Scottish parliament.

"I want to see it in the early part of the next term of the Scottish parliament rather than the later part," she told Sky News, declining to rule out a possible vote in autumn 2021.

"I'm not ruling anything out, I'm not ruling anything in," she said. "I'm clear that I think for all the reasons I've set out, the sooner Scotland can have the powers of independence so we chart our own future, the better it will be for all of us."

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Time is running out for Brexit trade deal, UK minister says

Britain and the European Union are running out of time to clinch a Brexit trade deal but if good progress is made this week then the talks could be extended, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Monday.With just over four weeks left...

EU and UK agree this is key week for Brexit deal - Ireland's Coveney

Both the European Union and Britain believe that this is the key week to secure a post-Brexit trade deal, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday.We have been saying for the last number of weeks that this is the key week and wer...

Uproar in France over proposed limits on filming police

French activists fear that a proposed new security law will deprive them of a potent weapon against abuse cellphone videos of police activity threatening their efforts to document possible cases of police brutality, especially in impoveri...

Digital learning in govt colleges in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Nov 30 PTI Karnataka government on Monday said it has decided to implement learning management system LMS-based digital learning in government higher educational institutions from the academic year 2020-21. Karnataka LMS would be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020