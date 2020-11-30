EU and UK agree this is key week for Brexit deal - Ireland's Coveney

Both the European Union and Britain believe that this is the key week to secure a post-Brexit trade deal, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday.

"We have been saying for the last number of weeks that this is the key week and we're saying the same again this week. I think perhaps the difference is that the UK side are saying it as well this week," Coveney told Ireland's RTE radio. "We are running out of time here."