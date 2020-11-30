Harsh Vardhan distributes masks, soaps at Old Delhi Railway Station

Keeping in view the rising number of coronavrus cases in the national capital, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday distributed masks and soaps at Old Delhi Railway Station. The Union Minister distributed masks and soaps to passengers, railway employees, coolies at Old Delhi Railway Station.

Divisional Railway Manager, Delhi, SC Jain, Secretary General RK Jain, and other railway officials were also present at the event. Speaking at the event, the Union Minister appealed to citizens that they should follow all necessary precautions against COVID-19 by maintaining social distancing, wearing mask and washing hands regularly.

"I would like to request everyone to remember and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and following social distancing. These are important for health," said Vardhan. "In the first 3-4 months of next year, there is a possibility that we will be able to provide vaccine to the people of the country. By July-August, we have a plan to provide vaccines to around 25-30 crore people and we are preparing accordingly," Union Health Minister told ANI.

At present, Delhi has reported 1,487 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus active cases to 35,091 on Monday, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

