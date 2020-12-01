Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Woman NCP activist killed by 2 motor-bikers after tiff

A 39-year-old woman NCP activist and head of a women's organisation has been killed allegedly by two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons after an altercation in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, police said on Tuesday. During the altercation, one of the motorcycle riders allegedly pulled out a knife and slit Jare's throat following which she collapsed, the official said. The victim was rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead before admission, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 09:55 IST
Maha: Woman NCP activist killed by 2 motor-bikers after tiff
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 39-year-old woman NCP activist and head of a women's organisation has been killed allegedly by two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons after an altercation in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place around 8.20 pm on Monday when the victim, identified as Rekha Bhausaheb Jare, wasgoing from Pune to Ahmednagar in a car along with her mother, son and a friend, a police official said.

Her car overtook the motorcycle at Jategaon ghat in Parner, located about 230 km from here, following which the accused moved ahead and stopped her vehicle by parking their two-wheeler in the middle of the road, he said. They then had an argument with Jare, who was president of the Yashaswini Mahila Brigade, a local organisation working for women's welfare.

Her other family members in the car tried to intervene, but the argument continued. During the altercation, one of the motorcycle riders allegedly pulled out a knife and slit Jare's throat following which she collapsed, the official said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead before admission, he said. A case of murder has been registered at Ahmednagar's Supa police station against unidentified assailants, he said, adding that police are trying to ascertain the exact reason behind the attack.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cameroon Bar Association forsook gowns, wigs to voice dissatisfaction

Cameroon Bar Association launched a five-day protest to voice dissatisfaction over the discourteous manner reflected by the countrys magistracy, military, and the executive branch, according to a report by Anadolu Agency.The Lawyers reporte...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Olympics-Olympic rings return to Tokyo BayThe Olympic rings monument was reinstalled in Tokyo Bay on Tuesday, after being removed in August for maintenance, as organisers ramp up prepara...

Brother of Farooq Abdullah among alleged land encroachers in J-K

The name of Mustafa Kamal, brother of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, appears as an alleged illegal occupant of land other than Roshni in the document published by Divisional Commis...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. California at COVID-19 tipping point as Trump administration hopes for vaccines by ChristmasCalifornias governor said on Monday the state was at a tipping point in the COVID-19 pandemic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020