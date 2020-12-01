Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC expresses displeasure over shirtless man being visible on screen during hearing

In April this year, a similar incident had come to light when a lawyer had appeared in a bail hearing conducted through video-conferencing in vest, drawing the ire of the Rajasthan High Court. The high court had criticised the advocate for not appearing in proper uniform during the hearing..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 12:20 IST
SC expresses displeasure over shirtless man being visible on screen during hearing
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Tuesday expressed displeasure when a shirtless man was seen on the video-conferencing link during the hearing of a matter. "Even after seven-eight months of video conferencing hearings, these things are happening," said a bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta.

"This is not done," the bench observed, after the shirtless man was visible on the screen during the hearing. This is not the first time such untoward incident has happened in the apex court during hearings being conducted through video-conferencing.

The top court, which has restricted its functioning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is presently hearing matters through video-conferencing. On October 26, a similar incident had happened before a bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud when an advocate was seen on the screen while he was shirtless.

"I do not like to be hard to anyone but you are on screen. You have to be careful," Justice Chandrachud had observed. In June, a lawyer had appeared in a virtual hearing in the apex court while lying on bed and donning a T-shirt, drawing displeasure of the judge who observed that "minimum court etiquette" should be followed given the public nature of hearings.

The apex court had observed that lawyers appearing in matters via video-conferencing should be "presentable" and avoid showing images which are not appropriate. In April this year, a similar incident had come to light when a lawyer had appeared in a bail hearing conducted through video-conferencing in vest, drawing the ire of the Rajasthan High Court.

The high court had criticised the advocate for not appearing in proper uniform during the hearing.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: Finch backs Starc to come good in 3rd ODI

Australia limited overs skipper Aaron Finch conceded Mitchell Starc has been below his best, but has backed the left-arm pacer to come good in the upcoming games against India. Starc has scalped only one wicket from 18 overs he has bowled i...

Board of Trade meeting on Wed to discuss ways to boost exports, new foreign trade policy

Measures to boost exports, manufacturing and the new foreign trade policy will be discussed at the Board of Trade BOT meeting, to be chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, on Wednesday. The board, which includes members fro...

Trump's controversial coronavirus adviser resigns

US President Donald Trumps controversial special adviser on the coronavirus, Dr. Scott Atlas, has resigned. During his four months in the role, Atlas, who had no formal experience in public health or infectious diseases, questioned the need...

Champions League newcomers struggle to break into the elite

In a season of few Champions League wins or points for teams trying to break into the elite, two newcomers get a rare chance Wednesday. Krasnodar hosting Rennes reunites rookies on club soccers biggest stage. Both teams have gained their on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020