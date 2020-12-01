Man kills wife in UP's Bareilly

The body of a 23-year-old woman has been found in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, with her family members alleging that she was killed by her husband, police said on Tuesday. Nisha, who had gone to attend a wedding function with her husband, was found dead in a lane in Gangapur on Monday night, they said.

According to police, her mother alleged that the husband and in-laws of Nisha had been harassing her over dowry. She accused Nisha's husband, Lakhan, of killing her, they said. Circle Officer (CO) Shweta Yadav said the body bore injury marks on the neck.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the CO said. Lakhan has gone absconding and efforts are on to trace his whereabouts, police said.

Nisha and Lakhan had got married three years ago, they said..