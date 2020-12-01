Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court refuses bail to Deepak Kochhar in money laundering case

ED slapped money laundering charges against the Kochhars and their business entities for "illegal sanctioning of loans amounting to Rs 1,875 crore to the Videocon Group of companies". From a Rs 300 crore loan sanctioned by a committee headed by Chanda Kochhar to Videocon International Electronics Ltd, Videocon Industries Ltd transferred Rs 64 crore to Nupower Renewables Pvt Ltd (NRPL) on September 8, 2009, only a day after the disbursement of the loan by ICICI Bank, the ED alleged.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 16:42 IST
Court refuses bail to Deepak Kochhar in money laundering case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A court here on Tuesday rejected a bail plea of businessman Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and an accused in a money laundering case. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in September under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the alleged ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case.

Special PMLA judge P P Rajvaidya rejected the `regular' bail application of Deepak Kochhar, filed on merits of the case as against technical grounds. Last month, the court had rejected his `default' bail plea, filed on the ground that the ED had failed to file a charge sheet in the case within the stipulated period.

The ED registered the money laundering case following an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the Kochhar couple, Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot and others. ED slapped money laundering charges against the Kochhars and their business entities for "illegal sanctioning of loans amounting to Rs 1,875 crore to the Videocon Group of companies".

From a Rs 300 crore loan sanctioned by a committee headed by Chanda Kochhar to Videocon International Electronics Ltd, Videocon Industries Ltd transferred Rs 64 crore to Nupower Renewables Pvt Ltd (NRPL) on September 8, 2009, only a day after the disbursement of the loan by ICICI Bank, the ED alleged. NRPL, earlier known as Nupower Renewables Ltd (NRL), is owned by Deepak Kochhar, the agency said.

A "net revenue of Rs 10.65 crore was generated by NRL from these tainted funds...Therefore, proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 74.65 crore were transferred to or generated in NRPL," the ED alleged.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling retreats from $1.34; Brexit negotiations enter final month before deadline

The pound briefly crossed 1.34 for the first time in three months on Tuesday, as market participants remained optimistic about the chances of a Brexit deal being reached, despite a lack of tangible progress in negotiations.The UK left the E...

'Well-prepared' robbers seize Brazilian city, loot bank

Dozens of criminals armed with assault rifles invaded a city in southern Brazil overnight and took control of the streets as they launched an assault against a local bank branch. Video from residents that was broadcast on the Globo televisi...

Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena, attacks Kangana

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket, joined the Shiv Sena on Tuesday. Immediately after joining the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, Matondkar took a ...

IIndia's positive COVID-19 cases per million lowest among big nations in past week: Health Ministry

India recorded 211 COVID-19 cases per million population over the last seven days, which is lowest among big nations, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference here, he said that average daily positivit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020