PM Modi condoles demise of Gujarat MP Abhay Bharadwaj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Gujarat, Abhay Bharadwaj who died on Tuesday. "Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, Shri Abhay Bharadwaj Ji was a distinguished lawyer and remained at the forefront of serving society. It is sad we have lost a bright and insightful mind, passionate about national development. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Bharadwaj was hospitalised at Covid hospital on the campus of the government-run Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital in Rajkot. He was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Bharadwaj was elected to Rajya Sabha on June 20 this year on BJP's ticket. He tested positive for Covid-19 on August 31. (ANI)