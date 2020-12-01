Left Menu
Four children hacked to death by father in Bihar

In a fit of rage, a man allegedly hacked to death his three sons and a daughter here besides critically injuring another girl child and his wife whom he had attacked with the same axe, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | Siwan | Updated: 01-12-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 19:21 IST
In a fit of rage, a man allegedly hacked to death his three sons and a daughter here besides critically injuring another girl child and his wife whom he had attacked with the same axe, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place late Monday night in Bhagwanpur police station area of the district where the accused Awadhesh Chaudhary, said to be "mentally unstable", picked up a quarrel with his family members at their residence in Balaha Ali Gardanpur locality.

Sub Divisional Police Officer, Sadar, Siwan, Jitendra Pandey said, "Chaudhary picked up an axe and began attacking his wife and children. His eldest daughter Jyoti Kumar (18) and sons Abhishek Kumar (14), Bhola Kumar (12) and Mukesh Kumar (10) died on the spot. "His younger daughter Anjali Kumari, aged 14 years, and wife Rita Devi, sustained serious injuries and both have been rushed to PMCH hospital in Patna for treatment." Pandey said that the accused, in his confessional statement, claimed to have "dialled up the district magistrate and superintendent of police" after his rage subsided and he was overcome by guilt but "nobody picked up the phone".

Meanwhile, the house has been sealed and forensic experts have been summoned from Muzaffarpur for further investigation, the SDPO said..

