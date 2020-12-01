Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protest against new farm laws to continue, say farmer leaders after talks with government

Representatives of farmers, who held talks with the government on Tuesday over their demand for the repeal of three new farm laws, said that the meeting remained inconclusive and they will continue their protest.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 20:10 IST
Protest against new farm laws to continue, say farmer leaders after talks with government
A visual from meeting between leaders of farmer unions and central government at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Representatives of farmers, who held talks with the government on Tuesday over their demand for the repeal of three new farm laws, said that the meeting remained inconclusive and they will continue their protest. A farmer leader also said that the meeting was good and some progress was made and during the next meeting with government on Dec 3, they will convince it that the new farm bills are not pro-farmer.

The representatives of farmers held talks with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and his deputy Som Prakash at Vigyan Bhawan. Chanda Singh, a representative of protesting farmers, later told the media that their protest will continue till they take something from the government "be it bullets or peaceful solution".

"Our movement will continue and we will definitely take back something from the government, be it bullets or peaceful solution. They want discussion and not a solution. We will come for more discussions again with them," he said. Tomar told the media after the talks held at Vigyan Bhawan that the "meeting was good" and another round of talks will be held on December 3.

Surjeet Singh Phul, Punjab president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), said the meeting remained inconclusive. "The talks went on for three hours but remained inconclusive. The government proposed that there will be an 11-member committee in which five members will be from the government and six from the farmers' side. But we rejected the proposal. We had told them that anti-farmer laws must be withdrawn. There is no other way to solve farmers' problems," he said.

Manjeet Singh Dhaner, a farmer leader, told the media that the next level of talks will be held on Thursday at 12 pm. "Our agitation will continue. Tomorrow a committee will list out the problems in the anti-farmers laws. Day after tomorrow, we will meet again. We have told them that we will continue our protest until the laws are withdrawn," he said.

Prem Singh Bhangu, President, All India Kisan Federation, also said that their agitation will continue. "Today's meeting was good and some progress was made. During our next meet on 3rd Dec with the government, we'll convince them that no clause of Farm law is pro-farmer. Our agitation will continue," he said.

Tomar said they wanted a small group to be constituted but farmers' leaders wanted that the talks should be held with everyone. "We do not have a problem with it. We appeal to the farmers to suspend the protests and come for the talks. However, this decision (to end protest) depends on farmers' unions and farmers," he said.

Sources said that the government had suggested that the proposed committee will also have agricultural experts apart from farmer representatives apart from those from the government. Thousands of farmers are protesting in Delhi and its borders against three new farm laws enacted by the government.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DDC polls: Living here for 70 years but voted for local body first time, say West Pakistani refugees

West Pakistani refugees of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday cast their vote for local body elections for the first time. Ramesh has been living in Jammu for the past 70 years, but never got his fundamental right to vote or to choose his local l...

China successfully lands spacecraft on moon to retrieve lunar rocks

China successfully landed a spacecraft on the moons surface on Tuesday in a historic mission to retrieve lunar surface samples, Chinese state media reported.China launched its Change-5 probe on Nov. 24. The uncrewed mission, named after the...

China says probe sent to retrieve lunar rocks lands on moon

A Chinese robot probe launched to return lunar rocks to Earth landed on the moon Tuesday, the government announcedThe Change 5 probe successfully landed on the moon in the pre-selected landing area, the official China News Service said, cit...

Flipkart narrows loss to Rs 3,150.6 cr in FY20

Flipkart India, the B2B arm of Walmart-owned Flipkart, has narrowed its losses to Rs 3,150.6 crore during 2019-20 as compared to the previous financial year, according to regulatory documents. The unit had posted a loss of Rs 3,836.8 crore ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020