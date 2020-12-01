BSF Raising Day: Gujarat Frontier adjudged best in training, sports for 2nd yr in row

The Gujarat Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) was on Tuesday adjudged the best among the 14 frontiers of force in the field of training and sports for the second year in a row, according to an official statement. The award was announced as the BSF, which guards the country's border with Pakistan and Bangladesh running up to 6,386-km, celebrated its 56th Raising Day on Tuesday.

"The Gujarat Frontier has been adjudged as the Best Frontier amongst 14 frontiers of the BSF in the field of training and sports. G S Malik, IPS, IG, BSF Gujarat Frontier along with Deputy Commandant (sports) Ajayvir Singh received the coveted Ashwini Trophy for excellence in training and sports for the year 2019-20 from Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai at New Delhi at the BSF Raising day parade 2020," the BSF's Gujarat unit said in a statement. The Gujarat frontier has secured the coveted 'Ashwini Trophy' continuously for the second time, it added.

The BSF was raised to guard the international borders with Pakistan on December 1, 1965 with 25 battalions and has now evolved as the largest border guarding force of the world with 192 battalions, according to the statement. Since it was raised in 1965, the Gujarat Frontier of the BSF guards 826 km of international border and coastal areas along Pakistan which includes peculiar terrain of the Thar Desert, the Great Rann of Kutch, creeks and coastal areas of Gujarat. The BSF has adopted various technologies for effective border domination and has taken several measures to help the border population during the difficult times of the coronavirus pandemic also, according to the statement.