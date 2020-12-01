Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSF Raising Day: Gujarat Frontier adjudged best in training, sports for 2nd yr in row

The Gujarat frontier has secured the coveted 'Ashwini Trophy' continuously for the second time, it added. The BSF was raised to guard the international borders with Pakistan on December 1, 1965 with 25 battalions and has now evolved as the largest border guarding force of the world with 192 battalions, according to the statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 20:51 IST
BSF Raising Day: Gujarat Frontier adjudged best in training, sports for 2nd yr in row

The Gujarat Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) was on Tuesday adjudged the best among the 14 frontiers of force in the field of training and sports for the second year in a row, according to an official statement. The award was announced as the BSF, which guards the country's border with Pakistan and Bangladesh running up to 6,386-km, celebrated its 56th Raising Day on Tuesday.

"The Gujarat Frontier has been adjudged as the Best Frontier amongst 14 frontiers of the BSF in the field of training and sports. G S Malik, IPS, IG, BSF Gujarat Frontier along with Deputy Commandant (sports) Ajayvir Singh received the coveted Ashwini Trophy for excellence in training and sports for the year 2019-20 from Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai at New Delhi at the BSF Raising day parade 2020," the BSF's Gujarat unit said in a statement. The Gujarat frontier has secured the coveted 'Ashwini Trophy' continuously for the second time, it added.

The BSF was raised to guard the international borders with Pakistan on December 1, 1965 with 25 battalions and has now evolved as the largest border guarding force of the world with 192 battalions, according to the statement. Since it was raised in 1965, the Gujarat Frontier of the BSF guards 826 km of international border and coastal areas along Pakistan which includes peculiar terrain of the Thar Desert, the Great Rann of Kutch, creeks and coastal areas of Gujarat. The BSF has adopted various technologies for effective border domination and has taken several measures to help the border population during the difficult times of the coronavirus pandemic also, according to the statement.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC imposes Rs one lakh fine on BMC corporator

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on a corporator of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC for wasting the civic bodys time by filing an incomplete petition. BMC corporator Bhalchandra Shirsat has moved the...

TRS, BJP workers clash during GHMC polls

A clash broke out between Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS and Bharatiya Janata Party BJP workers at Kukatpally during the polling for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC elections earlier today. During the clash, the police took one ...

AstraZeneca partner sticks with two full dose regimen in COVID trials in India

Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with AstraZeneca to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine, will continue to test a two full dose regimen of the shot despite it showing a lower success rate than a half and full dose regimen in pivot...

DDC polls: Living here for 70 years but voted for local body first time, say West Pakistani refugees

West Pakistani refugees of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday cast their vote for local body elections for the first time. Ramesh has been living in Jammu for the past 70 years, but never got his fundamental right to vote or to choose his local l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020