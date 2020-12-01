Left Menu
Karnataka reports 1,330 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 8,86,227

As many as 1,330 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Tuesday, pushing the state's tally to 8,86,227.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-12-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 21:23 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 1,330 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Tuesday, pushing the state's tally to 8,86,227. According to the state's Department of Health and Family Welfare, 14 deaths related to the novel coronavirus and 886 people recovered from the virus on the same day.

While 8,50,707 people have recovered from the infection, 11,792 have lost their lives due to the deadly virus here so far. The state reported 23,709 active cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday, its health department said. Last week, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar had said that the state has initiated necessary action for Covid-19 vaccine delivery, distribution, and administration as per the Government of India's advice.

Meanwhile, with 31,118 new Covid-19 infections recorded in the last 24 hours, India's active cases stand at 4,35,603, much below the 5-lakh mark, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Tuesday. (ANI)

