CPI (M) leader Tarigami moves SC challenging new land laws in J-K

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami has filed an application for direction in the Supreme Court challenging new land laws that allow people from across the country to buy land in Jammu and Kashmir, including that meant for agriculture purpose. In the application, CPI (M) leader Tarigami stated that the new land laws promulgated by the Central Government permit anyone from any part of the country to buy land in Jammu and Kashmir including agricultural land.

The four-time MLA from Kulgam, Tarigami stated in his application that the same is "illegal as the powers to make such laws are derived by the Central Government from the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019 which in itself is unconstitutional." After the repeal of Article 370 and Article 35-A in August last year, non-residents could buy any immovable property in Jammu and Kashmir. It has paved the way for non-residents to buy land in the Union territory. (ANI)