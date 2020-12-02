Left Menu
Mexico's human rights body warns about 'militarization' of immigration department

Mexico has over the past year heavily relied on its military to stop the flow of Central American migrants heading towards the United States, deploying thousands of Mexican soldiers amid pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump. In a statement co-signed by dozens of Mexican human rights groups, CNDH said National Institute of Migration (INM) offices in at least 18 Mexican states, including Chiapas on the border with Guatemala, were run by individuals with a "military profile".

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 02-12-2020 06:37 IST
Mexico's human rights body warns about 'militarization' of immigration department

Mexico's National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) and other rights groups on Tuesday warned about "militarization" of the offices of the country's immigration body, saying it could make thousands of immigrants who arrive in Mexico more vulnerable. Mexico has over the past year heavily relied on its military to stop the flow of Central American migrants heading towards the United States, deploying thousands of Mexican soldiers amid pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a statement co-signed by dozens of Mexican human rights groups, CNDH said National Institute of Migration (INM) offices in at least 18 Mexican states, including Chiapas on the border with Guatemala, were run by individuals with a "military profile". "This approach supports the idea of ​​criminalizing groups of migrants, which further aggravates their vulnerable situation," CNDH said in a statement.

Spokesmen for the INM and the military did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. CNDH called for the government review the situation and to focus more on human rights rather than security when it comes to immigration.

"We express our concern over the lack of clarity in the conduct of migration policy and the various human rights violations to which a number of migrants on the move in our country are subjected," CNDH said. Organizations including the United Nations (UN) have expressed concern in the past about the use of the military on Mexico's borders, warning it would cause an increase in grievances against migrants.

Every year, thousands of migrants bid to cross Mexico and reach the United States. However, kidnappings and murders by Mexican organized crime gangs and abuse by public servants are common, according to rights groups.

