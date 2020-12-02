Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aircel-Maxis case: Court displeased over delay in probe against Chidambaram, Karti

A Delhi court Wednesday expressed displeasure over delay in completion of probe in the Aircel-Maxis matter against former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti while granting two more months to the CBI, ED to do so Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed both the agencies plea seeking more time to obtain report on Letters Rogatory (LRs) form the United Kingdom and Singapore in relation to their ongoing probe in the matter and said “it is lingering on unnecessarily".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 12:41 IST
Aircel-Maxis case: Court displeased over delay in probe against Chidambaram, Karti
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court Wednesday expressed displeasure over delay in completion of probe in the Aircel-Maxis matter against former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti while granting two more months to the CBI, ED to do so

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed both the agencies plea seeking more time to obtain report on Letters Rogatory (LRs) form the United Kingdom and Singapore in relation to their ongoing probe in the matter and said "it is lingering on unnecessarily". The court adjourned the matter, which is at the stage of taking cognizance, for February 1. The case relates to alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC asks panel on Chardham project to meet in two weeks, consider MoD’s plea on widening of road

The Supreme Court Wednesday asked its high-powered committee, monitoring the Chardham highway project, to consider within two weeks the applications including that of the Ministry of Defence seeking widening of roads up to 7 metres in the I...

INSTANT VIEW-Britain approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, rollout to begin next week

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech , and said it will be rolled out from early next week.Here are some reactions to t...

Thai PM found 'not guilty' in conflict of interest case

Thailands constitutional court ruled on Wednesday that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha was not guilty of a conflict of interest for staying in an army residence after retiring.The ruling meant that he can stay in power. The courts decision...

NGT says total ban on sale, use of all fire crackers during COVID-19 pandemic in NCR and all cities/towns where air quality is 'poor'.

NGT says total ban on sale, use of all fire crackers during COVID-19 pandemic in NCR and all citiestowns where air quality is poor....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020