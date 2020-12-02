Two people dead, one injured in road crash in UP's Fatehpur

Two people died and a man was injured on Wednesday when a van rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley on the Banda-Bahraich national highway here, police said. The accident took place near Chauferva village, they said.

The deceased were identified as van driver Kamta Shukla (35) and tractor driver Amarjeet (25), who was sleeping under the trolley, the police said. Another person travelling in the van was injured and admitted to a hospital, they added.