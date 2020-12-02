Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspected murderer remanded in custody after German car rampage

A 51-year old German man suspected of murdering five people, including a baby, by ploughing a speeding car into a pedestrian zone in Trier on Tuesday, is to be held in prison after a judge decided he did not need to be sent to a psychiatric institution. The man, who had been drunk, had shown psychological abnormalities during and after his arrest on Tuesday, said the Trier prosecutor, adding an expert would examine him and issue an official opinion.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-12-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 20:09 IST
Suspected murderer remanded in custody after German car rampage
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 51-year old German man suspected of murdering five people, including a baby, by ploughing a speeding car into a pedestrian zone in Trier on Tuesday, is to be held in prison after a judge decided he did not need to be sent to a psychiatric institution.

The man, who had been drunk, had shown psychological abnormalities during and after his arrest on Tuesday, said the Trier prosecutor, adding an expert would examine him and issue an official opinion. "A preliminary evaluation finds no concrete indications to completely exclude culpability," said the prosecutor, adding he was suspected of committing five murders and attempted murder and grievous bodily harm in a further 18 cases.

"The accused is suspected of having randomly and deliberately driven at high speed in the pedestrian zone in Trier ... with a Land Rover with the intention of killing or at least injuring as many people as possible," said the prosecutor. The motive of the suspect, not named by prosecutors but identified as Bernd W. by media, was still unclear, said the prosecutor, reiterating, however, that questioning so far had given no indication of a political or religious background. Residents and politicians wept and hugged as they placed flowers, candles and hand-written messages to the victims in the city's landmark Roman gate, Porta Nigra.

"The pain of the mother who lost her child and her husband takes my voice away," said Malu Dreyer, premier of the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, her voice breaking. "There will never again be the laughter of the father and the child. Others who have to mourn dead feel the same way... they will have to carry this burden for the rest of their lives," she said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. employers could mandate a COVID-19 vaccine, but are unlikely to do so -experts

Private U.S. companies have the right under the law to require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but are unlikely to do so because of the risks of legal and cultural backlash, experts said.Companies are still in the early stages...

TUI secures third bailout in COVID travel slump survival battle

TUI secured a third bailout on Wednesday, striking a deal with private investors, banks and the German government for an extra 1.8 billion euros 2.2 billion as the worlds largest holiday company tries to ride out the coronavirus-linked trav...

COVID-19 in Delhi: 3,944 fresh cases from record nearly 79K tests; death toll 9,342

Delhi recorded 3,944 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 5.78 lakh on Wednesday, while 82 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 9,342, authorities said. These fresh cases came out of the recor...

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in world first

Britain approved Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, jumping ahead of the rest of the world in the race to begin the most crucial mass inoculation programme in history with a shot tested in wide-scale clinical trials. Prime Minister Bori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020