UK's Sunak says EU deal needs 'constructive attitude'

Britain and the European Union can still reach a post-Brexit trade deal if negotiators take a constructive approach, British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday. "With a spirit of constructive attitude and goodwill on all sides, we can get there," Sunak said in an interview with Times Radio. "Hopefully we can reach a positive conclusion."

Sunak also said he was "very confident" about Britain's economic prospects even if no deal was reached before the end of this year, when a post-Brexit transition period ends and tariffs will come into force. The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier told member states' envoys earlier on Wednesday that negotiations were reaching "a make-or-break moment", and they urged him not to be rushed into an unsatisfactory agreement.