Ravi meets WC-NNPGs amid criticism by NSCN(IM), Naga Hoho

Nagaland Governor RN Ravi, the Centre's interlocutor on the political issue, held a closed- door meeting with the Working Committee of NNPGs (WC-NNPGs) in Dimapur on Wednesday, sources said. Ravi met the representative of the WC-NNPGs, which comprises the seven Naga groups, at the Police Guest House in Chumukedima in Dimapur, they said.

The meeting was attended by WC-NNPGs' convener N Kitovi Zhimomi, co-conveners Zhopra Vero, Isak sumi, Z Hozheto Chophy, Kiumukam, Toshi Walling, P Tikhak, Raitu Chawang, coordinator Alezo Venuh, and secretary Ghukiho T Zhimo. "The Interlocutor assured the Naga people through the WC delegation that this is a moment for Nagas to be steadfast and patient since the GoI (Government of India) has consistently conveyed its position that all crucial issues have been resolved with the formal negotiations with Naga groups having successfully concluded on 31st Oct 2019," a statement issued by the media cell of the body said.

The meeting comes amid criticism by the NSCN(IM), Naga Students' Federation (NSF) and the Naga Hoho of Ravi's message on the eve of the 58th Statehood Day of Nagaland on Monday. The WC-NNPGs said that the hour-long interaction focussed on tying loose ends as a prelude to the "imminent solution".

Since a solution to the political issue is not confined to Nagaland, and while Naga integration will be pursued through a democratic political process, the issue cannot stop the Centre from announcing the solution, it said. However, consultation with the neighbouring states remains equally important, it added.

"All mutually agreed matters have been taken to a higher table and it is only a matter of timing as to when the GOI deems it appropriate to announce (the solution) to the Naga people," it said. The WC-NNPGs said the Naga people should be cautious, prayerful and be aware of "restless and desperate elements".

The NSCN(IM) and NSF expressed strong resentment over Ravi's statement on the eve of the statehood day. NSCN(IM), which is also a part of the negotiations, said, "Any person on Earth that runs the blood of the Nagas will certainly have been provoked by the irresponsible statement made by RN Ravi, the Governor of Nagaland state." "His assertion that some of the civil societies under his payroll are the main stakeholders on the Indo-Naga Issue and therefore their decision must be supreme is farce," it alleged.

As the governor of Nagaland, Ravi is advised "not to bite off more than he can chew" as far as the issue is concerned, it added. The NSF, the apex students' body of the state, said it was a "shallow attempt" by the governor to "mislead" the Naga people.

"His (Ravi's) mandated role should be to find a common ground for all the Naga people and not instigate further division by patronizing an agreement brought about by declared 'traitors' of the Naga cause," the NSF said. The wishes of the Naga people for the early conclusion of the peace process should in no way be construed as the Naga peoples' willingness to accept anything and everything that is handed over to them, it added.

Ravi on Monday made it clear that there would be no separate flag and constitution, amid persistent demand for these by the NSCN(IM) to achieve a solution to the Naga political issue. Ravi had said the essence of India is its unity in diversity, on the demand for integration of Naga inhabited areas in other states, especially Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

"The Indian national flag and Constitution are the pride of the people of India. The Government of India is absolutely clear that there is and there shall be only one national flag and Constitution in India," he had said. Anyone talking anything contrary is peddling preposterous lies, he had said.

"They are trying to confuse and mislead the people," he added. Ravi, without taking any names, lamented that there are some people who are standing as a roadblock to the aspirations of the people of Nagaland.

Naga Hoho, an apex body of the tribal organizations, also condemned the statement by the governor. Ravi seems to have been glorifying the controversial Naga Peoples' Convention (NPC), said Naga Hoho president HK Zhimomi and general secretary K Elu Ndang in a statement.

"We had the notion that Ravi was unlike other interlocutors in the past and had great hope that during his tenure something could be worked out and he had wisely understood the Naga political problem and its history of more than seventy years. We never expected such an antagonistic statement from a brilliant, intelligent and self respecting Interlocutor who is supposed to be a harbinger of peace," the Hoho leaders said. They said Ravi's entire utterances are to create division among the Nagas.