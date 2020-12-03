Maha: Two held with banned tobacco products worth lakhs

Banned tobacco products worth Rs 3.32 lakh were seized and two persons were arrested from Valiv area of Vasai town of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Valiv police station intercepted a car in Umarpada on Wednesday and found banned tobacco products in the vehicle, police spokesperson Tukaram Tatkar said.

The police have arrested two occupants of the car identified as Rohitkumar Dubey (28) and Mohammad Athar Mohammad Sufiana Shaikh (28) under relevant sections of the IPC and the FDA regulations, the official said. The seized products are valued at Rs 3.32 lakh, he added.