Boy killed as tractor-trolley overturns in UP
A 12-year-old boy died after a tractor-trolley overturned in Firozpur village here, police said on Thursday According to police, the boy was sitting on the trolley when the vehicle overturned and he came under it Wednesday evening. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they added.PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 03-12-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 16:01 IST
