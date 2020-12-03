Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cattle smuggler dies in BSF firing

A suspected cattle smuggler was shot dead by Border Security Force when clashes erupted between the smugglers and the border guards near the India- Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, an officer of the paramilitary force said on Thursday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-12-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 16:10 IST
Cattle smuggler dies in BSF firing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A suspected cattle smuggler was shot dead by Border Security Force when clashes erupted between the smugglers and the border guards near the India- Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, an officer of the paramilitary force said on Thursday. The clashes broke out between a BSF patrol and a group of 150 cattle smugglers, near Sagarpara outpost area in Berhampore in the early hours of Wednesday, while they were trying to smuggle 50-60 cattle heads to the neighbouring country.

"The troops challenged the smugglers and asked them to surrender. But they did not pay any heed and tried to assault BSF troops with lethal weapons and fired shots from country-made pistols and lobbed crude bombs. In self-defence, BSF personnel fired 4 rounds from pump action gun and 4 rounds from INSAS rifle," the BSF officer said. Claiming that it is the "minimum force" applied by BSF troops against miscreants to discharge its mandated duty, the officer said, there was no injury or casualty to any miscreant at the site of the incident, the officer said.

"It was later learnt that in the evening, one person was taken to hospital by his accomplices, and was declared 'brought dead' by doctors. If this villager/miscreant was part of the gang, the possibility of his getting injured or death due to BSF firing cannot be ruled out. The police is investigating the incident," the officer said. Four bovines were recovered from the spot.

Till now in 2020, BSF personnel of South Bengal Frontier have rescued 6,224 cattle from being smuggled to Bangladesh.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chennai, Dec 3 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region

Chennai, Dec 3 PTI Highlights from the Southern region at 5.20 PM. . LGM1 TL-HC-POST-TEST Tgana HC orders pole climbing test for two women rejected for lineman job Hyderabad The Telangana High Court has directed a state power dist...

UNESCO and Cambodia’s MoEYS launch play-based learning materials for early-grade mathematics

In todays digital age, Mathematics is the basis for innovation and sustainable development. While Cambodia has made impressive gains in educational attainment, students continue to struggle to achieve an acceptable level of proficiency in M...

Locusts attack three provinces of South Africa

The provinces in South Africa naming Free State, the Northern Cape, and the Western Cape have reported locust outbreaks, as announced by the Thoko Didiza, the Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister of the country.The Land D...

India, US ink MoU to enhance cooperation on intellectual property

India and the US have signed an MoU to increase cooperation in the field of intellectual property IP by facilitating exchange and dissemination of best practices, collaboration in training programs and outreach activities, an official state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020