Cattle smuggler dies in BSF firing

A suspected cattle smuggler was shot dead by Border Security Force when clashes erupted between the smugglers and the border guards near the India- Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, an officer of the paramilitary force said on Thursday. The clashes broke out between a BSF patrol and a group of 150 cattle smugglers, near Sagarpara outpost area in Berhampore in the early hours of Wednesday, while they were trying to smuggle 50-60 cattle heads to the neighbouring country.

"The troops challenged the smugglers and asked them to surrender. But they did not pay any heed and tried to assault BSF troops with lethal weapons and fired shots from country-made pistols and lobbed crude bombs. In self-defence, BSF personnel fired 4 rounds from pump action gun and 4 rounds from INSAS rifle," the BSF officer said. Claiming that it is the "minimum force" applied by BSF troops against miscreants to discharge its mandated duty, the officer said, there was no injury or casualty to any miscreant at the site of the incident, the officer said.

"It was later learnt that in the evening, one person was taken to hospital by his accomplices, and was declared 'brought dead' by doctors. If this villager/miscreant was part of the gang, the possibility of his getting injured or death due to BSF firing cannot be ruled out. The police is investigating the incident," the officer said. Four bovines were recovered from the spot.

Till now in 2020, BSF personnel of South Bengal Frontier have rescued 6,224 cattle from being smuggled to Bangladesh.