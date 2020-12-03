Left Menu
Development News Edition

United States imposes visa curbs on members of Chinese Communist Party

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has issued rules to restrict travel to the United States by members of China's ruling Communist Party and their families, in its latest move to push back against Chinese activity in the country. The policy reduces the maximum validity length of B1/B2 non-immigrant business and tourist visas for party members and their immediate family members from 10 years to 1 month, the State Department said in a statement on Thursday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 23:23 IST
United States imposes visa curbs on members of Chinese Communist Party
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has issued rules to restrict travel to the United States by members of China's ruling Communist Party and their families, in its latest move to push back against Chinese activity in the country.

The policy reduces the maximum validity length of B1/B2 non-immigrant business and tourist visas for party members and their immediate family members from 10 years to 1 month, the State Department said in a statement on Thursday. The measure was aimed at protecting the nation from the party's "malign influence," it said, adding the party works to "influence Americans through propaganda, economic coercion, and other nefarious activities."

It said the party, which has more than 90 million members, also "sends agents to the United States to unabashedly monitor, threaten, and report on Chinese nationals and Chinese-American groups." The Trump administration has sought to cement the outgoing president's tough-on-China legacy, and relations between the world's two largest economies have sunk to their lowest point in decades.

China's foreign ministry denounced the move. "This clearly is an escalated form of political oppression towards China by some extreme anti-China forces in the U.S. who act out of intense ideological bias and a deep-rooted Cold War mentality," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

It was the latest step against what Washington calls Chinese influence operations in the United States and comes less then two months before President-elect Joe Biden is due to take office. Washington and Beijing have also clashed over China's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, its tightening grip on Hong Kong, its disputed claims in the South China Sea, trade and accusations of human rights crimes in Xinjiang.

On Wednesday, the Trump administration expanded economic pressure on China's western region of Xinjiang, banning cotton imports from a powerful Chinese quasi-military organization that it says uses the forced labor of detained Uighur Muslims. Also on Wednesday, top U.S. security officials said more than 1,000 Chinese researchers had left the United States amid a U.S. crackdown on alleged technology theft and that Chinese agents had already been targeting the incoming Biden administration, charges China called "ludicrous."

In yet another move on Wednesday, the House of Representatives passed a law to kick Chinese companies off U.S. stock exchanges if they do not fully comply with the country's auditing rules, giving Trump one more tool to threaten Beijing with before leaving office. Last week, Reuters reported the United States was poised to add China's top chipmaker SMIC and national offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, curbing their access to U.S. investors.

News of the new visa restrictions was first reported by The New York Times. The new visa guidelines allow American officials to determine someone's party status based on their application and interview, it reported. Immigration experts say the new restrictions will not mean much until a COVID-related ban on travelers from China issued by Trump in January is lifted. Only 61 B-1/B-2 visas were issued to mainland Chinese nationals in October, compared with more than 60,000 in the same month last year, according to State Department figures.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Non-bailable warrant against Rita Bahuguna Joshi in model-code violation case

An Uttar Pradesh court issued a non-bailable warrant against BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Thursday in connection with an eight-year-old case of violation of model code of conduct. Special MPMLA court judge P K Rai also issued notice regard...

Sebi says 63 Moons offering STP services without approval

Regulator Sebi on Thursday said 63 Moons Technologies has been offering STP services without its approval and allowed the company to provide such services for three more months to clients in order to avoid any possible disruptions for secur...

Harish Rawat sits on fast to demand funds for Haridwar Kumbh

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Thursday sat on a silent fast on the banks of the Ganga river here, demanding allocation of funds from the Centre for KumbhSitting at the Kisan ghat here, the Congress leader said the Centre...

Pune: Cops bust hawala racket, Rs 3.47 crore seized

Pune police on Thursday claimed to have unearthed a hawala racket with the seizure of over Rs 3.47 crore cash. The hawala ring came to light during the ongoing investigation into gutka seizure, the police said.In November this year, the cri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020