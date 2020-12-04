Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM unveils logo for 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday virtually unveiled the logo of the state-level 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur, to be held now in a single phase in April-May 2021, on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of the two-phased celebration proposed earlier.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 04-12-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 21:15 IST
Punjab CM unveils logo for 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur
Captain Amarinder Singh unveiled the logo for 400th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on Friday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday virtually unveiled the logo of the state-level 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur, to be held now in a single phase in April-May 2021, on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of the two-phased celebration proposed earlier. Directing Tourism Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to prepare a proposal to be undertaken to commemorate the historic occasion, Singh, "Special development works should be undertaken in all the 103 rural and urban areas of the state associated with Guru Teg Bahadur ji."

The Chief Minister suggested allocation of Rs 40-50 lakh for each of the 80 villages and Rs 1 crore for development of the 23 urban areas in this respect. Chairing a meeting of the executive committee for the celebrations, he suggested dedicating the year-long celebrations to the 'Hind Di Chaddar' as 'Sarv Dharam' year to mark the secular character of the nation.

"It was tentatively decided at the virtual meeting that the main programme should commence on April 23, 2021, and culminate on May 1 in a grand event. The ritual of 'Nagar Kirtan' will be held on April 23, starting from Guru Teg Bahadur Ji's birthplace at Guru Ka Mahal in Amritsar and arriving at Baba Bakala to mark the launch of the event," an official statement read. The Chief Minister asked Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to discuss with all concerned departmental secretaries and prepare a detailed list of projects and consolidated expenditure involved and submit the same to the Executive Committee for approval.

"He also suggested submitting the same to the Centre for funding, as a committee had been formed for the Guru Teg Bahadur celebrations under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister," the official statement read. Singh accepted the suggestion of Speaker and MLA KP Rana that separate development projects and funds should be earmarked for Anandpur Sahib and Kiratpur, the two towns associated with the great Guru. (ANI)

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha man drowns while clicking selfie on bridge over lake

A 24-year-old man drowned while taking a selfie on a bridge over a lake in Shivapur village in Nagpurs Umred area, police said. The incident happened on Wednesday and the deceased has been identified as Chandrapur resident Pravin Meshram, a...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Diamond League to have full programme of 32 disciplines in 2021The Diamond League said on Friday that it plans to return to a full competition format next year with a complete programme ...

Italy reports 814 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, 24,099 new cases

- Italy reported 814 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, against a record 993 on Thursday, and 24,099 new infections, up from 23,225 the day before, the health ministry said. The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy has seen 58,8...

India's vision of Indo-Pacific envisages free, open, inclusive, rules-based region: MEA MoS

Indias vision of the Indo-Pacific, of which CLMV Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Vietnam countries are a part, envisages a free, open, inclusive and rules-based region, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has said. Speakin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020