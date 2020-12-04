Canada PM Trudeau won't comment on possible Meng release, says priority is detainees in China

Canada PM Trudeau won't comment on possible Meng release, says priority is detainees in ChinaReuters | Ottawa | Updated: 04-12-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 22:33 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday declined to comment on talks between the U.S. Justice Department and lawyers that could lead to the release of a senior Huawei currently under house arrest in Canada.
Trudeau told reporters that his "top priority" was the return of two Canadian citizens being held in China. The two were picked up shortly after Canadian police detained Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in December 2018.
