Two Maharashtra cops arrested by ACB for bribery

Two Palghar policemen were arrestedon Friday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs20,000, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said

ACB Thane unit Superintendent of Police Mahesh Patilsaid constables Vilas Kale and Sandeep Dandekar, attached toBoisar police station, had asked the bribe to clear a trailertruck which was carrying over-sized cargo

"They were held during a trap at Khaira Phatak checkpost. A Prevention of Corruption Act case was registered," hesaid.