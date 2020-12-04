Two Maharashtra cops arrested by ACB for bribery

Two Maharashtra cops arrested by ACB for briberyPTI | Thane | Updated: 04-12-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 23:23 IST
Two Palghar policemen were arrestedon Friday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs20,000, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said
ACB Thane unit Superintendent of Police Mahesh Patilsaid constables Vilas Kale and Sandeep Dandekar, attached toBoisar police station, had asked the bribe to clear a trailertruck which was carrying over-sized cargo
"They were held during a trap at Khaira Phatak checkpost. A Prevention of Corruption Act case was registered," hesaid.