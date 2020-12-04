76 lakh Bengal farmers are in support of new farm laws: BJP leader Mukul Roy

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukul Roy slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for calling for a Dharna against new farm laws and said that 76 lakh farmers in Bengal are supporting the new laws. While replying to a question over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's call for protest in support of farmers' demand, Mukul Roy said, "These are historic laws. Those who're fighting it are doing it for their personal interests, not for farmers. She (Chief Minister) is doing politics over the issue." He later claimed that 76 lakh farmers in Bengal have gone through the laws and are supporting them.

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for a 3-day protest in Kolkata in support of farmers protesting against the new farm laws. The decision was taken in the internal meeting chaired by the Chief Minister with Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and district presidents of the state. TMC will stage Dharna on December 8, 9, and 10 against recently enacted farm laws near the Gandhi Statue in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Farmer unions on Friday decided to intensify their agitation against the farm laws calling for 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 and stated that they were not satisfied with amendments being proposed by the government. Thousands of farmers are protesting in border areas of Delhi against recently enacted farm laws. Protesting farmers fear that these could dismantle the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system for crop procurement.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.