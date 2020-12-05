Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palestinian teen killed by Israeli forces in protest, Palestinians say

Israeli soldiers fatally shot a 15-year-old Palestinian on Friday during stone-throwing clashes in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said, although the Israeli military said its forces had not used live fire. The teenager was hit by a bullet in his abdomen and was taken in critical condition for treatment at a hospital in the Palestinian city of Ramallah where he succumbed to his wounds, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-12-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 00:10 IST
Palestinian teen killed by Israeli forces in protest, Palestinians say
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Israeli soldiers fatally shot a 15-year-old Palestinian on Friday during stone-throwing clashes in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said, although the Israeli military said its forces had not used live fire.

The teenager was hit by a bullet in his abdomen and was taken in critical condition for treatment at a hospital in the Palestinian city of Ramallah where he succumbed to his wounds, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. An Israeli military spokeswoman said soldiers had used what she described as "riot dispersal means" to confront dozens of Palestinians who were hurling rocks at soldiers and trying to roll rocks and burning tyres at Israeli vehicles.

"The reports of the use of live fire during the riot are not true and claims about a number of rioters injured and one killed are known," the spokeswoman said. The Palestinian teenager was involved in a weekly protest against Israeli settlements at al-Mughayyir village near Ramallah, said Marzouq Abu Naeem, a member of the village council. He said protesters were throwing stones at soldiers.

"This ugly crime is a war crime and a crime against humanity," the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Palestinians want to establish a state in the occupied West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, territories Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

The Palestinians, who have limited self-rule in the West Bank, say Israel's settlements there will deny them a viable state and like many countries see the settlements as an obstacle to peace and as illegal under international law. Israel disputes this view, citing security needs as well as biblical and historical ties to the land. The last round of Israeli-Palestinian peace talks broke down in 2014.

TRENDING

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC seeks report on shifting of Lalu to hosp director's bungalow from ward and back

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday sought a report from the state government on who ordered the transfer of jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad to the directors bungalow of a Ranchi hospital from its paying ward in August and shifting him back...

UK, EU fail to reach deal, trade talks paused

Britain and the European Union failed on Friday to secure a trade agreement, saying talks would be paused so negotiators could talk to politicians to get better guidance on where to go next. With less than four weeks left until Britain leav...

Suriname to assist hundreds of Cuban migrants stranded at border

Surinames government will provide humanitarian assistance to a group of some 490 Cuban migrants stranded at the South American countrys western border with Guyana, officials said this week. The incident comes as U.S. President-elect Joe Bid...

BJP committed to people, 'Gupkar gang' to their families: Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani said on Friday the BJP had proved its commitment to the society in the most difficult times, while the Gupkar gang only served their own personal families during the period. Irani hit the campaign trail for the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020