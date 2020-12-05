Nissan joins GM in exiting auto group backing Trump

Nissan joins GM in exiting auto group backing TrumpReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2020 02:21 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 02:21 IST
Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co said on Friday it was joining General Motors in exiting a group of automakers that had backed U.S. President Donald Trump in his bid to prevent California from imposing its own vehicle emissions rules.
Last week, GM reversed course in the ongoing court fight, winning praise from Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. In October 2019, GM joined Toyota Motor Corp, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Nissan and other automakers supporting Trump effort's to bar California from setting its own fuel-efficiency rules, or zero-emission requirements, for vehicles.
