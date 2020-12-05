Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistani Rangers open fire on forward posts, villages in J&K's Kathua district

The officials said that firing between both the sides continued till 3.35 am, but there was no report of any damage on the Indian side. Pakistani troops also fired for a few minutes in the Gurnam and the Karol Krishna border outpost areas, they said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-12-2020 10:52 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 10:48 IST
Pakistani Rangers open fire on forward posts, villages in J&K's Kathua district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistani Rangers opened fire on forward posts and villages along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Saturday. Firing from across the border started around 9.50 pm on Friday in the Hiranagar sector's Pansar Border Outpost area, drawing a strong and an effective retaliation by the Border Security Force (BSF), they said. The officials said that firing between both the sides continued till 3.35 am, but there was no report of any damage on the Indian side. Pakistani troops also fired for a few minutes in the Gurnam and the Karol Krishna border outpost areas, they said.

TRENDING

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BBL: Brisbane Heat's Tom Banton pulls out of tournament

England cricketer Tom Banton has pulled out from the upcoming Big Bash League BBL citing bio-bubble demands, the Brisbane Heat said on Saturday. Banton, who turned 22 last month, was scheduled to be available for the Heat after Christmas, o...

Key Delhi-Noida road closed due to farmers' stir

A key route connecting Noida and Delhi was completely closed on Saturday as farmers opposing the Centres new farm laws intensified their stir at the border. The Delhi-Noida Link Road via Chilla border had one carriageway Delhi to Noida open...

Two weeks after getting first Covaxin trial shot in Haryana, Anil Vij tests positive for COVID-19

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, who received the first dose of Bharat Biotechs COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Covaxin, during its Phase-III trial in the state two weeks ago, on Saturday said that he has tested positive for the virus. Taking to...

Cricket-Australia bring in Lyon, fret over Finch's fitness against India

Australia strengthened their spin bowling by bringing in Nathan Lyon on Saturday but continue to fret over the availability of captain Aaron Finch in the two remaining Twenty20 Internationals against India. Off-spinner Lyon replaced all-rou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020