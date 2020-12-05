Crime Branch busts inter-state prostitution racket, 2 held
Crime Branch of Goa Police busted an inter-state prostitution racket in Goa's Saligao and arrested two persons, it said on Saturday.ANI | Saligao (Goa) | Updated: 05-12-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 21:40 IST
Crime Branch of Goa Police busted an inter-state prostitution racket in Goa's Saligao and arrested two persons, it said on Saturday. Four women were also rescued in the raid, police said.
According to police, a person named Ismail was arrested, who disclosed that the entire racket was run by Nishant, a resident of Punjab. Following this a team was dispatched to Punjab and with the help of the local police nabbed the person. During interrogation Nishant disclosed how he solicited clients online, after which his online advertisements, website and phone numbers have been taken off, the agency added. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Marriage between first cousins illegal, states Punjab and Hry HC
Punjab: Excise Department destroys 1.30 lakh litres of illicit liqour
Suffered loss of Rs 2,220 crore due to farmers' protest in Punjab: Railways
BJP 'non-entity' in Punjab: Amarinder
Punjab CM offers help to Delhi to tackle rising COVID-19 cases