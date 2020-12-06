Palghar man kills father during fight with wife

A man was arrested in tribal-dominated Jawhar in Palghar district for allegedly killing his65-year-old father with a sickle after a dispute, police saidon Sunday

Accused Sunil Potinda was arguing with his wife intheir home in Zap village in the intervening night ofWednesday and Thursday and his father Shivram tried tomediate, an official said

"An enraged Sunil picked up a sickle and hit hisfather, killing him on the spot. The accused was arrested onFriday and has been charged with murder," he added.