PM Modi to inaugurate India Mobile Congress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the fourth India Mobile Congress which is scheduled to start from December 8, according to industry body COAI. The 4th edition of the three-day telecom industry event will be held online for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Cellular Operators Association of India COAI DG Lt Gen S P Kochhar confirmed the programme schedule.
Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) DG Lt Gen S P Kochhar confirmed the programme schedule. According to Kochhar, Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Group founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, Vodafone Idea executive chairman K M Birla and Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sanjay Dhotre will be present during the inaugural session.
