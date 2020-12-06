55-year-old man shot dead by neighbour in UP's Ghaziabad
PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 06-12-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 22:13 IST
A 55-year-old man was shot dead at home by his neighbour over an argument in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday. Rajesh (55) was shot in his stomach outside his house at SLF Ved Vihar Colony in Loni Kotwali police station area on Saturday night, they added.
The accused and two others have been booked in the murder case, who are all on the run, with police teams on the lookout for them, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Loni Circle Atul Sonkar told PTI. Rajesh, who was employed with a private company in Maharani Bagh in Delhi, had a heated argument with his neighbour Santarpal alias Sonu and his friend Anuj Giri over some issue. They seemed to have sorted things out as the duo left the spot.
Around 45 minutes later, Sonu came back and called Rajesh to come out of the house. When he stepped out, Sonu fired at him using a country-made pistol and a bullet pierced his stomach. Rajesh was rushed to a private hospital nearby and later referred to another hospital in Delhi where the attending doctors declared him brought dead.
An FIR has been lodged by the deceased man's family members against Sonu, his brother Sachin and Giri..
