4 injured after fire breaks out at empty plot in Ambala
Four people were injured in a fire that broke out at an empty plot in Jasmeet Nagar, Ambala on Sunday.ANI | Ambala (Haryana) | Updated: 07-12-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 08:44 IST
"Expired perfume bottles that were dumped at the plot caught fire. Injured have been shifted to hospital. The fire has been doused now," said a fire official.
Further probe is underway. (ANI)