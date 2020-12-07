Treat as representation PIL to regulate powers of civil defence volunteers: HC to authorities

The Delhi High Court directed the authorities concerned on Monday to treat as representation a PIL seeking regulation of the powers delegated to civil defence volunteers for ensuring compliance with COVID-19 norms in the city and they be prevented from wearing uniforms similar to that of police. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said them to take a decision on the plea in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case.

The court said the decision be taken as expeditiously as possible and practicable and disposed of the petition by advocate Amrita Dhawan. She claimed that civil defence volunteers were "misusing" the "unbridled" powers given to them under the Delhi Epidemic Diseases (Management of COVID-19) Regulations 2020.

Her plea contended that the Delhi government and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) have taken no action despite being aware of misuse of powers by the volunteers, who have collected fines of over Rs 2.5 crore on account of COVID-19 norms being flouted. During the hearing, the court asked the petitioner's counsel, Arpit Bhargava, whether there was any law prohibiting private persons from wearing khaki just because the police wear the same colour uniform.

Bhargava said there was no law prohibiting it, but such activity could affect the credibility of the police if private persons wearing khaki act like them. The bench then said that it was not going to entertain the matter and if there were individual instances of violation then they can be brought to the court's notice.

It also suggested that the petitioner can move a representation before the authorities on the issue. Thereafter Bhargava said the plea may be treated as a representation by the authorities and the court directed the same.

The petition had sought directions to the Delhi government and DDMA to ensure the male volunteers do not take photographs of women in terms of the regulations keeping in view their safety and security. It had stated that under the Delhi Epidemic Diseases (Management of COVID-19) Regulations 2020 the civil defence volunteers were enrolled and authorised by the Delhi government to take photographs and impose fines on those violating the guidelines regarding quarantine, social distancing, wearing face masks, etc.

It had contended that delegating powers of prosecution to such volunteers by allowing them to impose fines and penalties is contrary to law and encroaches upon the domain of police. The petition had claimed that according to data shared by Delhi government from June onwards the volunteers have issued 51,600 challans and collected Rs 2.53 crore from people who allegedly flouted the COVID-19 safety rules.