Follow norms for safe disposal of swabs used for COVID tests: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Delhi government and others to follow all prescribed safety measures, guidelines and norms for the safe disposal of swabs used for Rapid Antigen Testing of COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 14:23 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Delhi government and others to follow all prescribed safety measures, guidelines and norms for the safe disposal of swabs used for Rapid Antigen Testing of COVID-19. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, while disposing of a public interest litigation (PIL) over the same, also grated liberty to petitioner reapproach the court if aforesaid directions not followed.

The PIL, filed by advocate Pankaj Mehta, sought directions to form specific guidelines on the waste disposal in the testing of the novel coronavirus, and to carry out safety audits at COVID-19 testing centres across the national capital. The plea alleged that the used swabs were being thrown out in public and tests were being carried out over a pile of used swabs for COVID-19 testing at the office of the District Magistrate, South East Delhi in Lajpat Nagar.

"Upon complaining about the risk of widespread infection and the irregularity behind the disposal of the swabs in this manner, the concerned doctor at the counter said the swabs are of negative patients and thus it is safe to stand over them and get tested," the plea said. The plea mentioned that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has via a Clinical Management Protocol Notification dated July 3, 2020, laid emphasis on safe waste management and cleaning of the environment across all the areas of healthcare facilities.

However, the enforcement of the same has been completely ignored by the respondents as evident by the actions of the medical staff at the office of the District Magistrate, southeast Delhi in Lajpat Nagar, and by medical staff across the country, the plea said. Such negligence on the parts of the respondents amounts to the violation of the fundamental right to life as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India and as such, demands the intervention of the court, it added. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

