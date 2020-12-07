Karnataka Congress extends support to farmers' call for Bharat Bandh

Left Menu
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Monday extended support to the farmers' call for Bharat Band in protest against the new farm laws, saying that farmers are a great support to the economy.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-12-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 19:12 IST
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar while talking to media in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Monday extended support to the farmers' call for Bharat Band in protest against the new farm laws, saying that farmers are a great support to the economy. "We would like to extend our support to the farmers who are a great support to the economy. The entire country would like to support them. We would like to thank leaders from various parts of the world who have expressed solidarity with our farmers," Shivakumar said while talking to media in Bengaluru. Opposition parties have lent their support to 'Bharat Bandh on December 8 called by farmers' unions in protest against the new farm laws introduced by the central government.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmers' leaders have held several rounds of talks with the government but all of them remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9. (ANI)

