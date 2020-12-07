Left Menu
'Insaf Ki Dastak': A legal outreach programme launched in J-K, Ladakh

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-12-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 19:41 IST
'Insaf Ki Dastak': A legal outreach programme launched in J-K, Ladakh
An ambitious legal outreach programme was on Monday launched in the twin union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh to provide access to justice at the doorsteps of people living in far-flung and inaccessible areas. Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court and Patron-in-Chief J-K State Legal Services Authority Gita Mittal launched the project 'Insaf Ki Dastak' at a function here, an official spokesman said.

The people living in remote areas mostly face severe hardships in reaching the courts for their legal issues in both Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, he said. The spokesman said the project was envisioned by Justice Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal, Executive Chairman of J-K SLSA, to ensure that no person is deprived of their constitutional rights enshrined in Article 39-A which provides that the state shall secure that the operation of legal system promotes justice, on the basis of equal opportunity and to ensure that the opportunities for securing justice are not denied to any citizen by reason of any disability.

The rules governing the filing of suits, appeals and petition by the persons residing in remote areas were framed and by virtue of a notification last year, the High Court of J-K made necessary amendments to concerned rules and has notified certain areas of UTs of J-K and Ladakh as remote areas, he said. For achieving the target of the project, the assistance of the department of posts and certain government-approved agencies providing public services (Common Services Centres) was also sought, the spokesman said.

He said the Para Legal Volunteers who form an important area of Legal Services Authorities would bridge the gap between the people living in inaccessible areas with court and other Legal Services Authorities by facilitating filing of cases as per rules through the CSC's/post office located in their area..

