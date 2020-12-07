Biden names prominent allies as inaugural chairs

Left Menu
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 21:45 IST
President-elect Joe Biden is naming some of his most prominent allies to be the co-chairs for his upcoming Inauguration. Biden named Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) as the chairman for the January 20 swearing-in. Clyburn, the House Majority Whip, was arguably Biden's most important proponent: it was Clyburn's endorsement that helped swing the South Carolina primary and began Biden's remarkable comeback in the Democratic field.

The Inaugural Committee also unveiled four co-chairs: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti, longtime ally Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Biden's home state of Delaware and Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, who is set to leave the House to be a senior Biden adviser. The pandemic is expected to keep the inauguration far smaller than previously.

