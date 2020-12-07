Biden names prominent allies as inaugural chairs
Clyburn, the House Majority Whip, was arguably Bidens most important proponent it was Clyburns endorsement that helped swing the South Carolina primary and began Bidens remarkable comeback in the Democratic field.The Inaugural Committee also unveiled four co-chairs Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti, longtime ally Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Bidens home state of Delaware and Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, who is set to leave the House to be a senior Biden adviser. The pandemic is expected to keep the inauguration far smaller than previously.PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 21:45 IST
President-elect Joe Biden is naming some of his most prominent allies to be the co-chairs for his upcoming Inauguration. Biden named Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) as the chairman for the January 20 swearing-in. Clyburn, the House Majority Whip, was arguably Biden's most important proponent: it was Clyburn's endorsement that helped swing the South Carolina primary and began Biden's remarkable comeback in the Democratic field.
The Inaugural Committee also unveiled four co-chairs: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti, longtime ally Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Biden's home state of Delaware and Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, who is set to leave the House to be a senior Biden adviser. The pandemic is expected to keep the inauguration far smaller than previously.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gretchen
- Clyburn
- James Clyburn
- Democratic
- Cedric Richmond
- Joe Biden
- Biden
ALSO READ
INSTANT VIEW 4-Biden to name Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary - Democratic allies
INSTANT VIEW 4-Biden to pick chose Janet Yellen for Treasury secretary - Democratic allies
Gogoi tried to solve Assam's problems permanently, had democratic attitude: AASU
Fairness and justice bedrock of parliamentary democratic system: President
Govt suppressing democratic rights of farmers to protest: Cong